Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra evicted from Delhi assembly after calling speaker ‘Dhritarashra’

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo) Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during the special session Monday after he called speaker Ram Nivas Goel ‘Dhritarashtra’, news agency PTI reported. This is the third time that Mishra has been evicted from the House since May.

Speaker Goel ordered that Mishra be marshalled out of the Assembly after the former AAP minister referred to him as ‘Dhritarashtra’ – a character from Mahabharata – for not taking any action on his letter.

“Why are you sitting on my letter like Dhritarashtra?” Mishra was quoted as saying addressing Goel. He was referring to a letter he had written to the speaker asking justice for AAP volunteer Simran Kaur who had earlier accused three AAP MLAs of assaulting her

Last week, he was marshalled out following a heated argument between him and legislators of the ruling party. The row between the MLAs began after Mishra was seen holding a banner alleging corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP MLAs, including Madan Lal and Jarnail Singh allegedly lunged at him, and dragged Mishra in the House, forcing Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to have him marshalled out.

Earlier in May, Mishra was escorted out of the House during a one-day session after he and a few AAP MLAs came to blows when the sacked minister held out a banner with allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

