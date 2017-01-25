Our tradition celebrates ‘argumentative’ Indian, not ‘intolerant’ Indian: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

In his address to the nation a day before India celebrates its 68th Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee Wednesday touched on a host of issues, including demonetisation, women security, poverty and politics of inclusiveness. Mukherjee, who previously criticised the government policy to scrap high denomination notes, said that as the country moves towards a cashless economy, it will help in improving transparency. “Demonetization, while immobilizing black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity. As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy,” said Mukherjee.

For a healthy democracy, Mukherjee said that it is pertinent that everyone conforms to the values of “tolerance, patience and respect for others”. “India’s pluralism & her social, cultural, linguistic & religious diversity are our greatest strength. Our tradition has always celebrated the ‘argumentative’ Indian; not the ‘intolerant’ Indian,” said Mukherjee.

On parliamentary disruptions, a topic on which he was quite vocal about in the past, Mukherjee said “collective efforts” must be made to bring the focus back to “debate, discussion and decision-making”. “Our legislatures lose sessions to disruptions when they should be debating and legislating on issues of importance,” said Mukherjee.

The president also spoke about escalating the war against poverty. “Gandhiji’s mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled. We have to work harder because our war on poverty is not yet over,” said Mukherjee.

He also urged every Indian to work harder towards ensuring the safety and security of women and children. “Women must be able to lead their lives with honour and dignity. We have to work harder to provide safety and security to our women and children,” said Mukherjee.

