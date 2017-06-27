Our ties have never been stronger and better: Top quotes from Donald Trump’s presser with PM Modi

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington,US. (REUTERS) U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington,US. (REUTERS)

Addressing the joint Presser at the Rose Garden in the White House after his much-awaited meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump said that it was a great honor for him to welcome the leader of the world’s largest democracy. Trump, who was meeting Modi for the first time in a face-to-face meeting expressed his admiration towards India and its people, culture and traditions during his media address. He added that the relationship between India and USA has never been better. From Congratulating the Indian leader for his efforts in fighting corruption to pointing out how he and Modi were world leaders in social media, the American President had quite a few nice things to say about his guest.

Here are the top quotes that the American President made about India during his address to the media on Tuesday:

*”You have a true friend in the White House…our ties have never been stronger and better.”

*”India and USA will always be together in friendship and respect.”

*”Pleased to learn about an Indian airline’s recent order of 100 new American planes,which will support thousands of American jobs.”

*”I am proud to announce to media, American people and to Indian people that PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media.”

*”During my campaign I pledged if elected India will have true friend in White House&that’s now exactly what you have,a true friend.”

*”Both countries are affected by terror, and we resolve that will destroy radical Islamic terror.”

*”PM Modi invited my daughter Ivanka to lead US delegation to the global entrepreneurship in India, and I believe she has accepted.”

*”You have a big vision for improving infrastructure and fighting corruption.”

*”In just two weeks you will begin to implement largest tax overhaul in your country’s history, we are doing that also by the way.”

