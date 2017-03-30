Our stand has been vindicated: Congress on LG’s order against AAP ad splurge

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today said that he felt vindicated after the Lt Governor’s decision to order the recovery of Rs 97 crore from AAP. He said his tireless 18 month-battle in the apex court and before the three-member committee (which found “misuse” of funds on part of the Delhi government) has “finally paid off as the amount recovered from AAP can now be used for various welfare projects in Delhi.”

Maken had approached the Supreme Court in July, 2015 against alleged violation of its guidelines by the Kejriwal government and “misusing” public funds for political purposes by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Delhi Congress built constant public pressure through awareness and signature campaigns against the advertisement splurge of AAP, along with its legal battle in court,” he said.

In a setback to the Kejriwal dispensation, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed that Rs 97 crore be recovered from AAP that was allegedly “splurged” by the city government on advertisements in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Baijal also ordered an inquiry into the spendings on advertisements projecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party and asked the chief secretary to fix responsibility.

