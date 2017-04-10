Our journey towards peace put to peril by rise of terrorism: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. ANI photo Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. ANI photo

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday addressed a gathering at the India Foundation Awareness programme and said that Dhaka had ‘comprehensively addressed New Delhi’s security concerns. She also said that the rise of terrorism has put in peril Bangladesh’s journey towards peace and prosperity.

PM Sheikh Hasina is in New Delhi on a four-day state visit. Speaking of the India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, Hasina said: “We have amicably settled the Land boundary and Maritime boundary. We strongly believe our common water resources must act as a uniting force.”

On the Teesta water sharing issue, PM Hasina iterated that PM Modi had assured that his government is going to conclude the treaty soon which, she said, will lead to another transformation of Indo-Bangladesh relations.

She added that PM Modi had also assured support to their resolve for International community to recognize March 25 as Genocide Day remembering Pakistan’s atrocities.

PM Hasina had reached India on Saturday and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. The two leaders also addressed a joint press conference. This is Sheikh Hasina’s third state visit to India.

