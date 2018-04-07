Our government, police unbiased, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday denied allegations that his government was biased against Dalits. This comes at a time when BJP Dalit MP Chhote Lal Kharwar had alleged caste bias and the state witnessed widespread violence on Monday when Dalit groups called a Bharat bandh in response to alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. On the action against protesters, the chief minister backed the police.

“Humari sarkar kisi ke sath koi bhed bhav nahi karti hai na kar rahi hai… Bharat band ke dauran ya uske pehle… bina bhed bhav ke police karya kar rahi hai… video footage mein agjani karte hue, marpeet karte hue, danga karte hue jo chinhit hue hain unke khiraf karyawahi hui hai… (The government does not discriminate… During the Bharat bandh or even earlier… the police are also working without bias… they have acted against those who have been caught on video indulging in arson or violence),” said Adityanath at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow where the party observed its foundation day. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present on the occasion. He added that welfare schemes were being targetted without bias.

