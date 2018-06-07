Our Govt is forward looking, says Harsh Vardhan

Responding to a question on the delay in taking a decision on environmental clearance on GM Mustard for commercial use, Vardhan, who is also the minister for environment and forests, said his ministry is studying the issue closely. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Responding to a question on the delay in taking a decision on environmental clearance on GM Mustard for commercial use, Vardhan, who is also the minister for environment and forests, said his ministry is studying the issue closely. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Seeking to blunt charges that the government is tilting towards the “glorious past” rather than emphasising on science, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the BJP-dispensation is forward looking and “not stuck” in ancient wisdom.

It’s okay to be proud of “ancient wisdom”, Vardhan added, in the backdrop of the government and the BJP being criticised by the scientific fraternity and others for statements made by some leaders of the saffron party.

“There is nothing wrong in feeling proud about ancient wisdom. Ancient wisdom gives us energy and inspiration. We aren’t stuck in that. We are forward looking. We want to make India a top scientific nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vardhan said.

He was responding to a question at a press conference, organised to highlight the achievements of the Modi government.

“I can tell you with certainty that our ancient wisdom in the field of science, technology, medicine, commerce, industry, health….if you study it without any preconceived notion, you will be proud of our country’s rich history,” the minister said.

He said he had read books in which not just Indians but also foreigners had written India’s supremacy in these fields. “We should not feel shy about that,” Vardhan said. In March, at the Indian Science Congress, Vardhan claimed that the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking had said the Vedas had a theory superior to the one given by world renown physicist Albert Einstein but did not give any proof to back his statement. His remarks invited large-scale criticism.

A month later, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said there was internet technology during the era of the Mahabharata. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Goddess Sita was a test-tube baby.

In a ‘March for Science’, which took place across the country in April, the scientific fraternity said “concerted efforts by some interest groups” were being made to undermine science and that this should be stopped.

Responding to a question on the delay in taking a decision on environmental clearance on GM Mustard for commercial use, Vardhan, who is also the minister for environment and forests, said his ministry is studying the issue closely. “Decisions on such sensitive issues cannot be taken without applying science and scientific mind and taking the opinion of all relevant stakeholders in the country and that’s what the government is doing,” Vardhan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App