Our Constitution best in world, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis added that B R Ambedkar’s thoughts and writings have had a great influence on his life. (Express file photo/Prashant Nadkar) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis added that B R Ambedkar’s thoughts and writings have had a great influence on his life. (Express file photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Indian Constitution was the greatest in the world and provides solutions to all socio-economic problems in India. Fadnavis was speaking at a function held in Mumbai to commemorate the Samvidhan Diwas — Constitution Day.

“The success of Indian democracy can be attributed to the Constitution, which is founded on inclusiveness keeping in mind the upliftment of the poor,” said Fadnavis. Fadnavis added that B R Ambedkar’s thoughts and writings have had a great influence on his life. “If we reflect on the works of Ambedkar, it makes one wonder how great and vast was his vision, work and knowledge,” he said.

He added, “I believe the thoughts of Ambedkar have the potential to lead India on the path of development and become a ‘Maha Satta’ — greatest country in the world.”

Referring to citizens’ rights enshrined in the Constitution, the Chief Minister said, “There is a provision which allows any individual to chose his or her own destination anywhere in the country. Anybody can travel anywhere and select any work or trade. It provides for people’s growth and welfare.”

The Constitution of India, drafted by B R Ambedkar, was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. However, it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App