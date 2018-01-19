Our aim is to bring down child mortality rate to zero, says Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde Pankaja Munde

The Maharashtra government has inaugurated the third phase of the Rajmata Jijau Mother-Child Health & Nutrition Mission, with an aim to bring the state’s child mortality rate to zero.

According to officials from the women and child development department, the mission will be implemented from January 2018 to December 2022. It will focus on the first 1,000 days of all children below six years of age in tribal regions. Besides, it will also focus on making urban, tribal and rural areas malnutrition-free, said an official.

“The child mortality rate has reduced drastically in the state over the last few years. Now, our aim is to make it zero and we will ensure the effective implementation of the mission,” said Pankaja Munde, the state minister for women and child development.

Meanwhile, officials said that Tata Trust has constructed 100 smart anganwadis in tribal district of Palghar. A software will be developed to improve the nutritious foods supply and a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Tata Trust and the Integrated Child Development Services, said another official.

