Other two types of talaq also challenge to gender justice: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram P Chidambaram

A DAY after the Supreme Court struck down the instant triple talaq, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the other two types of talaq that exist are also a “challenge” to gender justice and gender equality. “Greater clarity today. Only instant triple talaq is illegal. Other two kinds are also a challenge to gender justice and gender equality,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The Congress refused to comment on the tweet. Party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “I haven’t seen any such tweet.” Chidambaram said the majority judgment striking down instant triple talaq was a resounding affirmation of gender justice and of equality of spouses. “Triple talaq was a distortion of original Quranic legal principles. Good it has been declared unconstitutional,” he said.

Chidambaram’s party colleague M Veerappa Moily had differed with the party on Tuesday, saying that Parliament will have to pass a legislation to give effect to the apex court order. The Congress, however, had argued there was no need to bring a law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App