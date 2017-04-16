Ostracised Kerala couple seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help   

The complaint has been recently forwarded by the PMO to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Grievances Cell and to the Social Justice Department. (Representational Image) The complaint has been recently forwarded by the PMO to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Grievances Cell and to the Social Justice Department. (Representational Image)

A young couple in Kerala, allegedly ostracised by their community following their love marriage five years ago, have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to end their ordeal.

23-year old Sukanya of remote Mananthavady in hilly Wayanad District in her plea sent to the Prime Minister’s Office has said she and her husband Arun have been ostracised on charge of ‘betraying’ the community after they got married in 2012.

“Our commuinity has brought out pamphlets describing us as betrayers,” she said.

The complaint has been recently forwarded by the PMO to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Grievances Cell and to the Social Justice Department.

Based on a government directive, the Mananthavady police have begun an enquiry into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

The couple on Sunday forwarded a letter to the DGP seeking action against a leader of their community who had allegedly made derrogatory comments against them.

Arun (27) and Sukanaya, belonging to the Yadava community, said their troubles started five years ago after they fell in love and decided to get married.

“We were ostracised as ours was a love marriage. we got married in a temple and got our marriage registered. According to the local community head, the marriage was not as per customs,” Sukhanya told PTI when contacted.

The couple, who have a two-year old daughter, said they were unable to meet their family members or attend family get togethers, marriages or even funerals due to the ostracisation.

“We cannot go home, my relatives cannot come to my house or spend time with my daughter,” she said.

“I have not visited my parents for the past four-and-half years,” she said.

Advocate T Mani, a Yadav community leader, claimed the couple have not been isolated.

“If they are not being allowed to visit their homes, how are we to be blamed?. Our community has a code of conduct and we abide by it. Where is the question of violation of human rights?” he asked.

Sukanya alleged that recently when she attended a wedding and sat next to her parents, they were isolated for three months as part of a punishment meted out to them.

Supreme Court lawyer Sreejit, who is helping the couple, said a complaint has been sent to the DGP on Sunday.

Another complaint of criminal defamation would soon be filed against a community leader, who allegedly made some defamatory remarks against the couple, he said.

