Osmania University: Students, cops clash after student’s suicide

Tension prevailed on the Osmania University campus on Monday as police personnel and protesting students clashed following a 21-year-old MSc student’s suicide inside a hostel on Sunday evening.

Student associations enforced a bandh which saw participation by 5,000 students on campus even as student leaders accused the police of taking away E Murli’s suicide note. Police have however denied that there was any other note.

Murli, who hanged himself in a bathroom in Maneru hostel, wrote in his suicide note that he was unable to cope with the pressure of studies. However, students claimed there was another note in which Murli had expressed disappointment over not getting a government job as promised by the TRS government and alleged that the police took away that note from his room.

The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), which is organising meetings against unemployment in the state said youths are committing suicide as the state government is failing to deliver on its promises. “The government is not fulfilling its promise of recruiting lakhs of youths. The situation has not changed for Telangana youths who fought for a separate state as they continue to remain jobless,” TJAC convenor prof b Kodandaram said.

Police had to use mild force to take Murli’s body for postmortem as students were not allowing them to do so, Police Commissioner V Srinivasa Rao said. The body was sent to Jagdevpur in Siddipet district, where the deceased hailed from, after the postmortem on Monday morning.

Vice-Chancellor V Ramchandran and DCP East Shashidhar Raju visited Maneru hostel even as students demanded Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased.

