OROP suicide: Supreme Court declines plea against Delhi govt’s order of granting one crore to ex-serviceman

The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a PIL, which had complained against the Delhi government’s decision to grant financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a retired soldier, who killed himself in November last year while demanding the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme for retired soldiers.

Watch What Else is Making News



A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar observed that a court could not interfere with such decisions since the issue did not involve violation of fundamental rights. It further cited the example of granting scholarships and awards to meritorious students, pointing out that the court could not ask a government to start issuing written and speaking orders in all instances.

“If you are unhappy about what has happened, go and sit in dharna… tell the government that we are not going to vote for you again. But it does not violate any fundamental right,” remarked the bench while dismissing the petition.

The PIL was filed by a group, Media Research and Welfare Society, which alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement for financial assistance to the family of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal was unjustified as there was no provision in the law to give compensation to a man who commits suicide.