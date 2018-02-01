Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to TMC MP Tapas Paul

The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Paul, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam. Justice J P Das directed the TMC leader, who was arrested in Kolkata on December 30, 2016, to deposit Rs one crore in a nationalised bank and furnish two sureties of Rs two lakh each.

Paul was also asked to submit his passport in the trial court and cooperate with the investigating officer in the case as and when required. The court had kept its order on Paul’s bail plea reserved on December 13 last year. Another TMC MP from West Bengal, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was also arrested by the central probe agency under similar charges last year, was granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court on May 19, 2017.

