Orissa HC allows panchayat samiti polls in 4 blocks

Lifting its interim restrictions on panchayat samiti elections in four blocks in as many districts, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday allowed the respective district collectors to go ahead with the polls. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B N Sarangi removed the restrictions and allowed the elections to be held.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The judges also posted the cases to be heard again on March 21. The four blocks are Rengali in Sambalpur district, Kolabira in Jharsuguda, Parjang in Dhenkanal and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi.

The high court last November had restrained collectors of the four districts from passing any order regarding panchayat samiti election notifications in those respective blocks.

The notifications in these blocks were challenged by petitioners who submitted that reservations in these blocks had exceeded 50 per cent, which goes against a judgement of the Supreme Court. The high court then ordered interim restrictions on elections in those blocks.