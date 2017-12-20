Organisers move Karnataka HC after police denies permission for Sunny show

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone

A BENGALURU-BASED event management firm has moved a petition in Karnataka High Court against Bengaluru police for refusing permission to host a New Year’s eve event, ‘Sunny Night’, featuring actor Sunny Leone. H S Bhavya, wife of M S Harish, proprietor of the firm, Time Creations, filed the petition on Monday. The petition questions the police’s refusal of permission without citing reasons, and without any official communications. Leone tweeted on Tuesday evening that she “cannot attend” the event since the police have said that safety of all concerned — those attending the show and her — cannot be ensured.

Time Creations has stated in its plea that Bengaluru police seemed inclined to allow the event when initial applications were submitted for clearances on December 1, but ostensibly changed their stance after a little-known outfit called the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene staged a protest with “10-15 people” at the city’s Maurya Circle on December 8 opposing the event. The petition indicated that the group that staged protests in the name of protection of Indian culture was led by an anti-social element who has a record of “vandalism”.

The court is likely to take up the petition on December 21. Leone and her manager and husband Daniel Weber were unavailable for a comment when The Indian Express reached them on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 6 pm, a tweet posted from Leone’s official handle stated, “Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event, my team & I feel, safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend. God bless & I wish everyone a safe & happy New Year!”

A subsequent tweet stated, “To all those who protested and to all those who supported, always remember, never allow others to speak and choose for you. Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA! Stand Proud and Stand together. I love you all dearly!” According to the petition moved by Bhavya, following the “mischievous” protests by the self-styled group to protect ‘Indian culture’, the Karnataka government and state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy turned hesitant in giving permission for staging the event. It said the government and the minister quoted security concerns seen during a Leone event in Kerala as reasons for not allowing it.

