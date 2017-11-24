Ordinance to exempt bamboo in non-forest areas promulgated

The Centre on Thursday promulgated the Indian Forest (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, to exempt bamboo grown in non-forest areas and “dispensing with the requirement of felling/transit permit for its economic use”. On Wednesday, the Cabinet had approved the promulgation of the ordinance on amendment of Section 2 (7) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 in this regard.

“A major objective of the amendment is to promote cultivation of bamboo in non-forest areas to achieve twin objectives of increasing the income of farmers and also increasing the green cover of the country. Bamboo grown in the forest areas shall continue to be governed by the provisions of Indian Forest Act, 1927,” said a statement from MoEF.

