Order to arrest journalists: Karnataka HC asks editors to appear before Speaker

The Karnataka High Court has asked the two journalists, against whom the Assembly Speaker has brought an order of arrest on the charges of breach of privilege of the legislature, to appear before the Speaker on Monday for reconsideration of the order. The court has also asked the police not to arrest the journalists.

Justice Ashok Hinchigeri of the high court asked Ravi Belagere, editor of the tabloid Hi Bangalore and Anil Raj, editor of local paper Yelahanka Voice, to appear before Speaker K B Koliwad at 3 pm on Monday after their counsel told the court that they will seek reconsideration of their case if they are not arrested.

Belagere has been in hospital since June 22, while Raj has been absconding. Following the court’s direction, the two journalists withdrew their petitions on Saturday.

On June 21, the Speaker had ordered imprisonment of the two journalists for a period of one year each and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each for breach of privilege of the legislature. The order was based on recommendations by two separate privilege committees of the legislature.

