Orange passports: Government discriminatory towards migrant workers, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP government for its decision to issue orange passports to those who require emigration check, saying it showed the “discriminatory mindset” of the government against “migrant workers”. The government last week decided to discontinue the last page of the passport that contains information such as the names of the father/legal guardian, mother, spouse, and the address of the passport holder in a bid to minimise information available and visible on the passport.

The government had said the move was in line with international standards, including US passports, where basic minimum information is printed on the passport. The details will still be available on the government database and can be read by authorities through the barcode in the passport. As per the Emigration Act, 1983, Emigration Check Required (ECR) categories of passport holders require to obtain “Emigration Clearance” from the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE) for going to 18 countries. Applicants who have not cleared Class X are given a passport under the ECR category. The ECR stamp is affixed on the last page of the passport.

As the government would discontinue the last page, it was decided that passport holders with ECR status, mostly unskilled and semi-skilled workers, would be issued a passport with an orange jacket. This was to differentiate them from blue passports, which do not require the emigration checks. The Congress chief called this discriminatory. “Treating India’s migrant workers like second class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP’s discriminatory mindset,” he tweeted.

The decision to discontinue the last page of the passport was taken on the basis of the recommendation of a three-member committee of officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The committee was set up to examine various issues pertaining to passport applications where mother/child had insisted that the name of the father should not be mentioned in the passport and also relating to passport issues to children with single parents and adopted children.

One of the recommendations of the committee was that the Ministry of External Affairs should explore the possibility of doing away with printing of information such as names of father/legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address on the last page of the passport.

