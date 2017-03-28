OPS faction petitions EC for central paramilitary forces for RK Nagar bypoll

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (C), AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan (R) and senior party leader E Madhusudhanan during a press conference (PTI Photo By Vijay Kumar Joshi/File) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (C), AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan (R) and senior party leader E Madhusudhanan during a press conference (PTI Photo By Vijay Kumar Joshi/File)

The O Panneerselvam-led camp on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to deploy central paramilitary forces for the April 12 bypoll to RK Nagar seat in Tamil Nadu to avoid use of “muscle or money power”. A delegation of the AIADMK faction submitted a petition to the commission in this regard.

“Based on the present situation in the constituency, we have requested the EC to deploy the central paramilitary forces in the RK Nagar constituency to avoid use of muscle or money power,” said V Maitreyan, after the submitting the memorandum.

The AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP also alleged Chief Minister E Palaniswami is flouting the norms and supporting TTV Dinakaran, the candidate pitched by Sasikala camp.

The EC had on March 23 allotted a “hat” symbol for the Sasikala camp and AIADMK (Amma) as their name, whereas O Panneerselvam camp got “electric pole” symbol and the name “AIADMK (Puratchithalaivi Amma)” for the bypoll.

The bypoll to R K Nagar assembly constituency is scheduled on April 12. The seat fell vacant after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5.

