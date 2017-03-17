OPS camp files plea with EC for AIADMK poll symbol

Panneerselvam had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday over the issue. (Source: PTI) Panneerselvam had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday over the issue. (Source: PTI)

In the ongoing tug of war for AIADMK party symbol, the O Panneerselvam camp today submitted a petition to Election Commission requesting allotment of the twin-leaf to the faction for the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll.

The move comes just a day after a delegation of V K Sasikala camp led by party leader and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai submitted a memorandum to the EC requesting “not to entertain” the dissenting cadres, who have staked claim to the AIADMK symbol.

According to a source in OPS camp, the EC has sought supporting documents before March 20.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday over the issue.

The OPS camp had yesterday announced its candidate E Madhusudhanan, a veteran leader and AIADMK loyalist, for the upcoming bypoll in R K Nagar, which was represented by J Jayalalithaa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now