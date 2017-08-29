Opposition’s ‘save composite culture’ meeting in Indore tomorrow

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (File) Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (File)

Taking his battle against the BJP to the states ruled by it, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav is organising the opposition’s “save composite culture” meet in Indore on Wednesday. Yadav said opposition leaders, including Digvijay Singh and Anand Sharma of the Congress, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI-M and Tariq Anwar of the NCP besides representatives of many other parties, will attend the meeting in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The BJP-ruled state had recently witnessed violent protests in Mandsaur by a section of farmers, and opposition leaders hope to build a campaign against the saffron party in the state that has emerged as its bastion.

It has been in power there for the last 14 years.

The state will face the assembly polls by the end of next year along with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, two other states ruled by the BJP.

“I will hold a similar campaign in Gujarat and Rajasthan. I will go to other states too,” he told PTI.

The “save composite culture” meet was organised at the national level on August 17 in which Yadav had made clear his intentions to defy his party chief Nitish Kumar’s move to ally with the BJP, claiming that the country’s secularism and pluralism was under attack in the NDA government.

“The country’s youth need to be told and made aware about the values of our Constitution when issues like cow and love jihad have become part of our public discourse,” he said.

