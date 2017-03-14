Opposition walkout over BJP moves to form govt in Goa, Manipur

A belligerent Congress repeatedly sought to raise the issue, including during Question Hour, but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not give them permission. A belligerent Congress repeatedly sought to raise the issue, including during Question Hour, but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not give them permission.

Congress and its UPA allies in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday strongly protested the alleged efforts to install BJP government in Goa and Manipur, with the main Opposition party walking out of the House twice. A belligerent Congress repeatedly sought to raise the issue, including during Question Hour, but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not give them permission.

BJP’s efforts to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite not being the single largest party in the latest Assembly polls in both states is being opposed by the Congress.

Members of Congress, NCP and RJD raised the issue during Question Hour. Congress leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that democracy was being murdered.

When the Speaker said she would not allow the Question Hour to be disrupted and members should raise such matters in the Zero Hour, Kharge said if they are not allowed to raise the issue in the House, where else would they go.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said since the Congress leader has used “strong words”, they should either be expunged or the government be allowed to respond.

The Speaker said “nothing beyond the questions and answers will be allowed to go on record.”

The Congress, NCP and RJD members then staged a walkout.

After coming back to the House, the Congress members again sought to raise the issue when Zero Hour was not taken up and legislative business started.

When Kharge sought to raise the issue of the Goa Governor inviting the BJP for government formation, Mahajan said “you cannot discuss about the Governor… It is a constitutional authority”.

Congress members then staged their second walk out of the day at around 1240 hours.

The Congress, which is the single largest party in both the states, has alleged that the BJP is moving against the law and precedent in forming their governments in Goa and Manipur.

