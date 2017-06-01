Opposition waiting for Centre on President, Vice-President elections: Congress

Shakeel Ahmed (File Photo) Shakeel Ahmed (File Photo)

The Congress on Thursday said it is waiting for the Central government to approach the opposition regarding building a consensus for electing the President and Vice President. “There has been a tradition in the country that the ruling party talks to the opposition and wants to build a consensus on election of President and Vice President,” All India Congress Committee Senior Spokesperson Shakeel Ahmad said at a press conference here.

He, however, said the government has not reached out to the opposition yet on the issue.

“We are waiting for the government. Some from the government has recently said in media that they would consult the opposition. May be, they will come after some days,” Ahmad said.

Depending upon the Centre’s approach, the opposition will decide its future course of strategy on the two posts, he added.

Ahmad said there should not be any controversy regarding these two posts and that is why, the opposition is talking to find two candidates acceptable to all.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App