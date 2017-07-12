Opposition voices concern over Azamgarh hooch deaths in UP Assembly

As per the postmortem examination reports, two persons had died of heart attack while in all, 15 persons have lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Azamgarh (PTI Photo) As per the postmortem examination reports, two persons had died of heart attack while in all, 15 persons have lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Azamgarh (PTI Photo)

Opposition members today voiced concern in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the recent hooch tragedy in Azamgarh district which claimed 15 lives.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Sukhdeo Rajbhar (BSP) claimed that the actual toll was 28 and demanded Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the next of kin of every deceased person.

He was supported by party MLA Vandana Singh.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ajay Singh Lallu said that those dealing in illicit liquor often enjoyed political patronage and should be dealt sternly.

He urged the government to announce financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family members of the deceased.

Aradhana Mishra (Congress) said the Azamgarh incident should act as an eye-opener for the government.

Responding to the concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The loss of lives is indeed very sad. The government does not want to hide any statistic nor shield any culprit, whether he is the manufacturer, transporter or ingredient supplier.”

As per the postmortem examination reports, two persons had died of heart attack while in all, 15 persons have lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Azamgarh, he said.

Khanna said there was need to spread awareness about the ill-effects of consuming illicit liquor.

