Vice-Presidential election: Gopalkrishna Gandhi writes to both AIADMK factions seeking support

Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.

Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi wrote to both the factions of AIADMK on Friday seeking their support for him. This comes nearly three days after 18 political parties arrived at an ‘informal consensus’ over choosing Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate. The reasons which prompted all 18 parties to sign the proposals in favour of him – apart from his surname – were the facts that he has never been in active politics and, his current city of residence is Chennai.

“In a letter that I have written to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I have requested the support of the Members of Parliament from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to my candidature for the office of the Vice President of India. “In a similar letter that I have written to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, I have made a similar request, recalling the privilege that I had, as an IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, of serving under the late Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR and his kindnesses to me,” Gandhi said in a statement.

Gandhi said he has also met DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and thanked him for joining the parties in proposing his name. He also said Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK has assured him of his party’s support.

Meanwhile, the former bureaucrat told a media briefing on Wednesday that he doesn’t see himself as a politician. “I am grateful to the 18 opposition parties for having thought of me. I see myself as a citizen candidate. I am not a politician.” The Indian Express had earlier reported how the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari had received support from all 18 parties due to his surname and his absence from active politics, among other things.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd