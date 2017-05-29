Opposition trying to give communal colour to Jewar incident: Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party MP Keshav Prasad Maurya flashes victory sign at media at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday during the budget session. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore (PTI3_14_2017_000060B) New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party MP Keshav Prasad Maurya flashes victory sign at media at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday during the budget session. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore (PTI3_14_2017_000060B)

The BJP has accused the opposition parties of trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh by attempting to give a communal colour to the Jewar incident in which five women were allegedly gang-raped.

State BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that opposition parties are not yet come to terms with their election defeat and so they were making an all-out effort to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. “There is an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere… some political parties tried to give a communal colour to the Jewar incident,” he said.

One of the victims has gone on record saying that she was asked by a leader of an opposition party to give a communal colour to the incident, the deputy chief minister claimed yesterday. Stressing that the state government was firm on controlling crime, he said opposition parties, like the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, have started a malicious campaign and are spreading a canard about the law-and-order situation in the state.

On the night of May 25, eight members of a family were travelling to Bulandshahr to meet a relative at a hospital when five criminals allegedly raped the women of that group at gunpoint in a field off the Yamuna Expressway. One of the four men travelling with them was shot dead when he objected to the sexual assault.

