Opposition trying to divide people in name of caste and religion, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked party workers to be wary of the devious designs of Opposition parties to divide people in the name of caste, community and religion ahead of the general elections in 2019. “The state government is guided by Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution and there is no question of discontinuing the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he said. “Nobody can take away the reservation rights of SC/STs. And we will never allow anybody to do it. It is our commitment.”

“Our policies and the party do not discriminate on the basis of caste, community and religion. The well-being of people remain our primary concern,” he added. In a warning to NCP president Sharad Pawar, he said, “When you meddle with chaiwalas, you know how it raises the heat and dust.” Fadnavis was referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections when “Modi” wave routed the Congress-NCP. The remark was in response to Pawar having questioned the Fadnavis government on its “whopping” tea budget in the last three-and-half years.

“I would like to tell Pawar we offer people what we drink. Therefore, we can show tea bills,” he said. In a remark aimed at MNS chief Raj Thackeray who had equated him to a school monitor, Fadnavis said, “At least I represent a full-fledged classroom. It’s not an empty classroom.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App