Opposition to take Judge Loya issue to President

People protesting for fair and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of Justice B H Loya. The Opposition decided to approach the President seeking his intervention in ensuring a fair probe into the case on Tuesday (Express Photo/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/File) People protesting for fair and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of Justice B H Loya. The Opposition decided to approach the President seeking his intervention in ensuring a fair probe into the case on Tuesday (Express Photo/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/File)

Even as the Supreme Court is hearing petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of CBI special judge B H Loya, the Opposition on Tuesday decided to approach President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for ensuring a fair investigation into his death. Loya died on December 1, 2014, while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

The move comes days after the Congress raised fresh allegations regarding the judge’s death, demanded a probe by non-NIA, non-CBI officers and attempted to link two more deaths to the case.

A three-page letter addressed to the President has been prepared and several opposition leaders and MPs have already signed it, sources said.

Sources said the letter will talk about the suspicions regarding the judge’s death and the need for an independent probe. It also explains the case in detail and talks about new “revelations” related to the case.

While the opposition parties are preparing to take the Loya issue to the President, they are yet to formally discuss the CPI(M)’s proposal to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Like most of the legal minds in the Congress, several Opposition leaders are of the view that they should not rush to bring a motion seeking impeachment of the CJI. Sources said the letter will make no mention of the turmoil in the Supreme Court.

While the Congress was initially reluctant to take a position on the Loya issue, the party has been demanding a probe into the judge’s death ever since the four senior most judges of the Supreme Court — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — questioned the Chief Justice of India’s conduct over allocation of cases to judges.

“They (the judges) have also made a point about Judge Loya’s case. That is also something that needs to be investigated properly. It needs to be looked at from the highest levels of the Supreme Court… This type of thing has never happened before. It is unprecedented. And I think all the citizens who love the idea of justice, who believe in the Supreme Court are looking at this issue…,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the day the judges held the unprecedented press conference.

