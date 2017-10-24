Opposition to observe first demonetisation anniversary on November 8 as ‘Black Day’

TMC’s Derek O’Brien (L), Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad (C) and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (Source: YouTube/Indian National Congress) TMC’s Derek O’Brien (L), Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad (C) and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (Source: YouTube/Indian National Congress)

Opposition members will mark November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, by observing a ‘Black Day’ across the country. The decision was announced by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday, who called the “ill-conceived” and “hasty” decision a “scam of the century”. Derek O’Brien from the Trinamool Congress and dissident JD(U) member Sharad Yadav were also present at the joint press conference.

“This particular announcement made on November 8 is the scam of the century, which is why we are observing this as Black Day,” Azad said at a joint press conference. “One can say this is a scam of the century. Eighteen political parties have decided to hold protests in every state in their capacity against the government’s decision which caused hardship to the people. Never ever in the world people have died because of a government policy,” he added.

His comments come a day after leaders cutting across party lines met to discuss strategies to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the adverse effects of the note ban, such as economic slowdown, and the implementation of GST.

The meeting on Monday was attended by members of a coordination committee at Parliament House, including O’Brien, Yadav, D Raja from CPI, Kanimozhi from DMK, Satish Chandra Mishra from the BSP. At least 18 Opposition parties are planning protests on or around November 8 against the government’s 2016 move.

Each political party is expected to observe the day, giving it a name in their regional language. O’Brien, who was at the press meet, said his party would call November 8 “Kalo Dibas” which translates to black day in Bengali. “History of modern India will remember the ‘scam’ which took place on November 8. We had raised a number of questions and our doubts regarding the policy but the government could not answer or erase our doubts,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

