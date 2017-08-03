Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj in RS tomorrow

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in Parliament. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in Parliament.

The Opposition will likely move two privilege motions against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha on Friday. Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today slammed the Opposition for alleging that the foreign policy was faulty and vehemently rejected the charge that India was standing isolated at the world stage. A combative External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the country’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so strong that India was setting the world agenda.

Replying to a discussion on ‘India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners’, she answered point-by-point the questions raised and concerns voiced by the Opposition parties, mainly targeting the Congress.

She said the “concerns” voiced by the Congress regarding Chinese involvement in construction of Gwadar port in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka were “born” during the previous UPA rule and the present government was settling these. She also rejected the Opposition contention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not taking her into consideration with regard to the foreign policy.

“You say that India stands alone. This is far from the truth… All countries are with India… What I am saying is with evidence,” she told the opposition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App