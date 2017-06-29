Opposition stages walkout over gutka scam in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin demanded Vjayabaskar’s removal from the cabinet and action against police officials. (File photo) MK Stalin demanded Vjayabaskar’s removal from the cabinet and action against police officials. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu’s opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmakers staged a walkout from the state assembly on Wednesday after they were refused permission to raise alleged gutka bribery scam involving Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Speaker P Dhanapal disallowed a discussion on issue when opposition leader M K Stalin started reading out his statement on an income tax (I-T) department letter asking the government to take action against Vijayabaskar and police officers for their involvement in corruption. He sought proof for the allegations. “We need to verify the authenticity of such allegations. If the proof is genuine, I will allow (the discussion),” he said. The lawmakers staged the walkout after Dhanapal warned he will be forced to evict them when they showed newspaper clippings on the scam.

“No action was taken by the chief secretary. A diary seized from a gutka dealer, Madhav Rao, shows that money was paid to health minister Vijayabaskar and police officials. But no action was taken against them,” Stalin said. He demanded Vjayabaskar’s removal from the cabinet and action against police officials.

