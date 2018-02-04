Opposition stages walkout in J&K House

(Express photo by Renuka Puri) (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Opposition National Conference and Congress staged a walkout in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday over the alleged assault of two students from Rajouri district in Haryana. The issue was raised by Altaf Ahmed Wani and G M Saroori of the Congress who were joined by other members.

“Students from J&K who have been studying outside the state are not safe,’’ Saroori said. “They are not treated as Indians,” Altaf said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said a case has been lodged and probe started into the incident at Central University, Mahendragarh after the state government’s intervention. Two students from the state where thrashed by a mob when they where returning from the mosque after their Friday prayers.

On CM Mehbooba Mufti’s directions, J&K Principal Secretary (Home) R K Goyal contacted his Haryana counterpart and the Deputy Commissioner of Mahendragarh, Veeri said, adding that three people have been held. Opposition members then walked out of the House.

