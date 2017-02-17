Opposition should not politicise armed forces, says Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Amid political mudslinging over Army chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today asked the opposition to “keep pace” with democracy and “not politicise” the armed forces. “Opposition should not politicise everything. They have raised doubts on surgical strike which was never done before in history (of India). Now they are reacting and politicising an issue which they should not be doing. So I request them to keep pace with democracy and not politicise the military,” he told PTI.

The HRD Minister’s comments came in the backdrop of the Army chief’s statement on tough action against stone pelters in Kashmir.

The stern message from Rawat came after three soldiers faced heavy stone-pelting at Parray Mohalla of Bandipore in north Kashmir when they were about to launch an operation against militants holed up there.