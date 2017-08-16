Opposition says PM’s outreach to Kashmir lacks conviction, calls it contradictory

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders during celebration of the 71st Independence Day at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI/Manvender Vashist) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders during celebration of the 71st Independence Day at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s made an outreach to Kashmir in his Independence Day address, the Congress and the Left parties said his effort lacked “conviction”. The Opposition added that the PM’s outreach appears “contradictory” and made a veiled reference to the government’s decision not to take a stand on the question of the challenge to Article 35A in the Supreme Court.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the PM’s statement lacked conviction. “Look at the actions on the ground. Nothing prevented them from engaging with everyone or initiating a dialogue with all the stakeholders, minus of course the terrorists and separatists. They have not been able to do that despite the fact they are in the government there. They could not build a broad political consensus,” he told The Indian Express. He said the situation in Kashmir has been allowed to drift and deteriorate.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram , meanwhile, posted a series of tweets questioning various aspects of the PM’s speech. “PM said ‘will embrace Kashmir’. Humbly submit one cannot embrace with a gun in hand,” he tweeted. Two other tweets went, “PM said ‘GST showed India’s capability’. It actually showed India’s capacity to mess up implementation,” and “PM expressed concern on Gorakhpur deaths. Will he ask some one to take responsibility and resign?”

Sharma told The Indian Express there is a “huge contradiction” in the PM’s outreach and said the government or his colleagues should not be making controversial moves and initiatives instead of building consensus on issues. “When there is so much turbulence, violence and instability… this is not the time to rake up more divisive or controversial issues which would lead to questioning of the intent and purpose of the government,” he said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury raised similar questions. “What is the meaning of saying all this now,” he said. “Nearly 11 months ago, when the all-party delegation went… after coming back, the government had promised two measures through Home Minister Rajnath Singh. One was immediate confidence-building measures and two was immediate initiating of a political process through dialogue with all stakeholders. The fact that they have done nothing about either of the things speaks volumes of their attitude. Making such statements now by the Prime Minister lacks complete credibility. If this was the case, why didn’t the earlier promises been redeemed?”

The Congress and the Left targeted the PM on economic issues too. Sharma said the address was disappointing and described the fight against black money as a “sham”. Referring to the Prime Minister’s reference to demonetisation and GST, Yechury said the hard facts provided by the economic survey volume-2, RBI dividend show how the economy has been “ruined” and pushed into a slowdown situation.

“Unemployment is on the rise, agrarian distress is deepening, GST tax slabs have only meant that people are now paying through their noses for various things. Through demonetisation you have pushed them into digital transaction. Now through GST you are charging 18 per cent for each transaction. You have really ruined people’s personal economy,” he said.

Sharma said the Prime Minister, who had promised to provide two crore jobs, is now not talking about employment. “His government has promoted black money hoarding and crony capitalism. And we say it with full sense of responsibility… why has the government not given account of how much black money is there in the money that has come back in the RBI vaults,” he said. The Congress also questioned the Prime Minister’s claims about fighting corruption asking “why in three years, the Lokpal has not been appointed”.

