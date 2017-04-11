Opposition raises issue of delay in MNREGA wages in Lok Sabha

In picture, CPI(M) leader P Karunakaran In picture, CPI(M) leader P Karunakaran

The government today came under attack from the opposition for “delaying” the clearing of dues of labourers under MNREGA scheme, with the latter demanding that these payments must be cleared ahead of the festive season in several states. The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by CPI(M) leader P Karunakaran who slammed the government for failing to make the payments to thousands of people in Kerala and elsewhere.

Karunakaran was supported by a number of other opposition MPs including Congress leader K C Venugopal as they sought that the wages be paid before the festive season beginning later this week.

Responding to the demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government will ensure that the entire process to clear the dues is expedited.

He also told the agitated members that Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be apprised of their concerns on the issue.

Karunakaran said the wages to labourers in Kerala must be paid ahead of the Vishu festival in the state.

SAD member Prem Singh Chandumajra demanded that the contribution of freedom fighters from Punjab be included in the light and sound show in cellular jail in Andaman Nicobar, to which Kumar said government will consider it.

