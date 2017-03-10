Opposition questions PM Modi’s silence on hate crimes against Indians in US

Trinamool Congress members protest against attacks on Indians in the US, at Parliament on Thursday. Anil Sharma Trinamool Congress members protest against attacks on Indians in the US, at Parliament on Thursday. Anil Sharma

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on hate crimes against Indians in the US, after which Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured them steps would be taken to ensure that Indians abroad felt safe. Among the Lok Sabha members who protested Modi’s silence were Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai of the AIADMK, Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD, Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress, Jithender Reddy of the TRS and Mohammad Salim of the CPM.

They demanded that the government reveal how it planned to address the issue. The Home Minister said the government had taken a serious view of the incidents and will make a statement in Parliament next week.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kharge said: “The recent spate of racially motivated attacks, specially the brutal murders of Indian citizens, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Deep Rai, Harnish Patel… and others in the US last week are deeply disturbing…. People of Indian origin across nations are being killed, threatened and told to leave, while the government and the Prime Minister have remained totally silent in either condemning the attacks or escalating the issue at the highest diplomatic level. The government has no strategy to address these hate crimes and has completely failed to secure the safety and well-being of its Indian citizens and diaspora.”

He asked: “The PM tweets on every issue. Why has he kept quiet over such a serious matter?” Trinamool MP Roy said: “Are not the interests of the Indians working in the US to be protected by the Government of India? Are we not going to take a proper step so that this hate campaign stops?” He said the Government should show “gumption and guts to stand up to bullies in the US”.

Kharge and Roy both said such crimes had risen since President Donald Trump had taken office. BJD’s Mahtab said the wife of Srinivas had asked questions that the Indian government should ask the US. “She had asked ‘What is our fault? Are we not allowed in this country?’ Those questions are yet to be answered by the establishment of that country. I think the Indian government can force that government to answer the question.”

Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Akali Dal said Sikhs were under attack because of their appearance. Salim of the CPM felt the attacks were because of the “politics of hate” which marked the US elections.