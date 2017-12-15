Opposition queries not addressed at all-party meet: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address Opposition queries at the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge charged on Friday.

As the Winter Session started, the prime minister noted that all party leaders were clear at yesterday’s meeting that this session should be used positively to help take the country forward.

However, the senior Congress leader charged that the prime minister did not reply to issues raises by them.

“Neither the prime minister nor the parliamentary affairs minister (Ananth Kumar) replied to the points raised by us at the all-party meeting yesterday. They only heard us. He made a suggestion and left, which is not good for democracy,” Kharge told reporters outside Parliament.

The session ends on January 5 and would have 14 sittings.

