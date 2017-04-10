Tarun Vijay’s ‘racist’ remarks: Congress disrupts Lok Sabha, demands action against former MP

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay. Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay.

Proceedings in Lok Sabha were on Monday adjourned after Opposition parties created an uproar over the remarks of BJP leader and former parliamentarian Tarun Vijay. Vijay, during a news debate on an Al-Jazeera show, appeared to say that Indians cannot be racist as they live with South Indians, who he then went on to say, are black people.

In Parliament, Congress MPs asked that the BJP ask Vijay to apologise for his remarks. The issue came up as soon as the house met for the day and Question Hour was to begin. The party members raised slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes. After the House resumed, opposition leaders once again raised slogans against Vijay. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether the BJP did not consider south Indians as Indians. “Are people living in South India part of country or not? This shows your mentality,do you want to divide India? What action are you going to take? Otherwise we will have to agitate not only inside but outside too.”

Mahajan again adjourned the Lok Sabha Session for 20 minutes, after she failed to contain the opposition.

