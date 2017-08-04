Opposition moves Privilege Motion against Sushma Swaraj for ‘misleading Parliament’: Full text

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (Source: PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (Source: PTI)

Opposition leaders alleged that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj misled Parliament twice during her reply to a discussion on ‘India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners’ in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday and moved Privilege motion against the BJP leader. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday had rubbished Opposition’s remarks that the Indian contingent lead by Minister of State (External Affairs) Gen (retd) V K Singh did not mention India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Indian government’s speeches at the 60th anniversary of Bandung conference in Indonesia in April 2015.

Sushma Swaraj’s comments stirred up a storm in the Rajya Sabha, with the Opposition stating that it was NDA government’s attempt to delink the former prime minister from his achievements in the past. The Opposition stated that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s name was mentioned as a passing reference by Sushma Swaraj at the conference.

Unsatisfied by the reply, the Opposition, including the Left, on Friday submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha for bringing a breach of privilege motions against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for “misleading Parliament”.

Full text of the Notice to Raise Questions of Privilege Under Rule 188:

We seek to draw your kind and urgent attention, to false and misleading statement given by Smt Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs on August 3, 2017, during reply to short duration discussion on “India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners.”

During the discussion, Shri Anand Sharma, MP had raised the issue that on the occasion of 60th Anniversary of Bandung Conference, the leaders of other countries remembered and recalled Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru but India’s statement and Minister’s statement did not refer to Pandit Nehru in Bangdung. The relevant extract of the speech of Shri Anand Sharma is quoted below:

“Sushmaji, you and your colleagues had gone to Bandung for the 50th Anniversary. Jawaharlal Nehru was the leader and one of the architects at Bandung. What happened then? Why leaders of other countries, including that of the host country of Indonesia, remembered and recalled Jawaharlal Nehru, and your statement and India’s statement did not even refer to Nehru at Bandung? This is sad. This should not have happened. And the same thing happened at the Africa Summit! The Co-Chair along with our Prime Minister and the Heads of States of other states of Africa got up and reminded that they were free countries today because of India, because of Nehru and because of the Congress.”

However, while replying to the discussion, Smt Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs completely denied that any speech or statement was made by any of the representative of Indian Government at 60th Anniversary of the Bangdung Conference. It was again pointed out to her by Shri Anand Sharma that Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri V K Singh had given a speech in Bangdung on the 60th Anniversary but she completely denied stating that none of the representatives of Indian delegation were given an opportunity to give any speech on the 60th Anniversary of the Bangdung Conference.

Shri Derek O Brian, MP thereafter checked and stated that speeches were made by Minister for External Affairs and MoS External Affairs on the occasion but she again denied stating that the speeches were made at some other conference a day before but not at the 60th Anniversary.

