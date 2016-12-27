HIGHLIGHTS: Will you resign if things don’t improve 50 days after demonetisation, Mamata asks PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (file photo)

A divided Opposition on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation in a joint press conference. While Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation has only added to the woes of poor people, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called note ban a big scam and asked for the resignation of the prime minister.

WATCH | Opposition Parties Attack PM Modi Over Demonetisation

Most parties chose to stay away from Tuesday’s joint press conference called by the Congress. Barring a few parties such as the Trinamool Congress and DMK, most within the Opposition camp decided to give it a miss. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We have decided to stay away from the press conference of Opposition parties convened by the Congress because there has been no proper consultation and coordination among the parties.”

