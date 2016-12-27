Latest News
HIGHLIGHTS: Will you resign if things don’t improve 50 days after demonetisation, Mamata asks PM

Barring a few parties such as the Trinamool Congress and DMK, most within the Opposition camp decided to give it a miss.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2016 7:44 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB (PTI12_16_2016_000080B) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (file photo)

A divided Opposition on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation in a joint press conference. While Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation has only added to the woes of poor people, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called note ban a big scam and asked for the resignation of the prime minister.

WATCH | Opposition Parties Attack PM Modi Over Demonetisation

Most parties chose to stay away from Tuesday’s joint press conference called by the Congress. Barring a few parties such as the Trinamool Congress and DMK, most within the Opposition camp decided to give it a miss. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We have decided to stay away from the press conference of Opposition parties convened by the Congress because there has been no proper consultation and coordination among the parties.”

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:24 pm

Charges of corruption made against prime minister by Rahul gandhi are baseless. I want Rahul to answer on the charges of 2G, coal and other scams duing UPA: Prasad

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:20 pm

Demonetisation will guide India to the path of honesty: Prasad

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:19 pm

Corrupt people are being arrested every day, Is Rahul Gandhi having problem with the action against corrupt: Prasad

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:18 pm

They are asking why demonetisation was done. It was done to check corruption, Maoism, terrorism: Ravi Shankar Prasad

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:17 pm

Meanwhile, BJP’s leader Ravi Shankar Prasad is holding a press conference

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:12 pm

The prime minister must explain the benefits of demonetisation and he must stop diverting from issues.Government is changing goal post: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:10 pm

You (PM) said corruption will end, but it has increased. You said it will hit terrorism, but new notes are being recovered from terrorists. All your claims are proving to be false: Rahul

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:09 pm

All parties have local compulsions, we respect those compulsions. Modi ji has attacked the poor, small vendors with demonetisation: Rahul

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:07 pm

PM should answer the nation, that what was the real motive of Demonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:07 pm

PM should be the first person to say if I am facing allegations then there should be an inquiry. Sheila Dikshit is ready for probe: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:06 pm

Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi are in London. Bring them back. Swiss govt has given a list to the government. The govt should make the list public: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:05 pm

Rahul Gandhi says his charges of corruption against prime minister need to be investigated. “Sahara paid bribe to Modi. It should be investigated. If the govt takes any action against corruption, Congress will support them.”

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20164:04 pm

Opposition leaders taking questions of journalists

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:52 pm

DMK leader Trichy Shiva slams demonetisation, calls its ill-conceived step

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:49 pm

Who is responsible for the death of 130 people: RJD

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:48 pm

Our leader Lalu Yadav has called for a Maha Dharna against demonetisation, said the RJD leader

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:48 pm

RJD leader talks about the hardship faced by poor people post demonetisation

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:46 pm

NDA govt will have to resign. You have to fulfill the promise of acche din. If you don’t, people will throw you out: Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:43 pm

They do whatever they feel like, federal structure totally destroyed. It is not emergency, it’s super emergency. Just that it has not been officially declared: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:41 pm

Cashless ke naam pe Mogi government baseless ho gaya, total face less ho gaya: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:41 pm

This govt has pushed India 20 years back: Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:40 pm

From rickshaw puller to farmers to tribals, all are facing hardship: Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:40 pm

Digital is not new. Rajiv Gandhi introduced computer to made things easy. But what the government is doing not in country’s interest: Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:37 pm

Cashless is baseless. No country in the world has gone cashless: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:37 pm

Mamata attacks Modi govt on the stand of cashless economy

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:36 pm

All opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:33 pm

Even if after 50 days, things will not change will the prime minister resign, asks Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:32 pm

Landless labourer are not getting food, daily wagers are facing difficulty: Mamata.

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:31 pm

The government is looting money of poor people and giving it to rich people in the form of loan: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:30 pm

Modi had said he will bring achhe din. Is this achhe din, asks Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:30 pm

We have discussed demonetisation and remonetisation. Both are big scams. There has never been such a big scam in India after independence: Mamata

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:29 pm

Some of the parties have not participated in today’s meeting but they are with us: Mamata Banerjee

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:29 pm

Mamata Banerjee speaking against demonetisation.

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:29 pm

Demonetisation has only increased corruption: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:26 pm

The 50-day target of Modi is coming to an end but situation has not improved: Rahul Gandhi

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:26 pm

Rahul Gandhi says demonetisation has not checked corruption but has made things difficult for poor.

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:25 pm

Rahul Gandhi speaking against demonetisation. Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also present.

nishantshekhar1 December 27, 20163:24 pm

Joint Opposition is holding the press conference

The presser is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

