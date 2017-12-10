Opposition plans to corner BJP-led government on loan waiver, efforts on to get Shiv Sena onboard for Winter Session

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Farmers’ issues, including the loan waiver, are set to dominate the Winter Session of the state legislative Assembly with the Congress and the NCP making concerted efforts to get the Shiv Sena, so far non-committal on the issue, onboard to corner the BJP-led state government. The fortnight-long Winter Session starts from December 11 in Nagpur.

That said, the state legislative council elections have more than established the BJP’s political supremacy with 209 MLAs, including 10 from the NCP and the Congress, supporting its candidate out of a total 288 in the assembly. But issues related to farmers are set to kick up some heat and dust in the Winter Session, especially the death of 38 farmers and hospitalisation of 800 more in Yavatmal in Vidarbha after apparently inhaling pesticide; and the loan waiver issue. There have been serious lapses on the part of financial institutions, which have thrice revised the loan waiver account details of farmers. The issue of higher minimum support price (MSP) for cotton and soybean too will be raised by the Opposition.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated the state government was willing to discuss the issues threadbare. Sources in the state BJP said there was no reason why any issue related to the farmers, including the loan waiver, would put the government on the backfoot. The government was ready to place each and every fact in the public domain, they said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said, “The government has always ensured adequate business during the sessions. There are at least a dozen legislations which would be pursued in the larger welfare of the people of Maharashtra.”

A BJP source said, “We are more than willing to debate the loan waiver or any other issue. All the major reforms initiated in the last three years under Fadnavis has helped the agriculture sector register a positive growth of 12.5 per cent…”

Leader of the Opposition in the state legislature assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “The Opposition will highlight the agrarian crisis, be it the delay in loan waiver disbursement or lower MSP for farmers, which needs to be debated. The unrest among the farmers cannot be undermined.”

Meanwhile, after 10 of their MLAs voted for BJP’s Prasad Lad in the legislative council poll, the Congress and the NCP have mounted efforts to unite the Opposition ahead of the Winter Session. “The initiative of NCP president Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to take to the streets on farmers’ issues on December 12 has triggered a race for political upmanship within the Opposition,” a source said.

An MPCC general secretary who did not wish to be named said, “From the very beginning, it is evident the NCP is trying to make inroads in Vidarbha and usurp the Congress turf. It’s no secret that the Congress leadership in Vidarbha is weak. The BJP, which has a strong footing in Vidarbha, has led to the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena come together to get a foothold in the cotton belt of Vidarbha.”

An NCP source said, “The biggest challenge for our leadership is to dispel the notion we are the B team of the BJP. Ten Congress and NCP MLAs voting for the BJP candidate in the state legislative council poll has dented the Opposition unity.”

A Shiv Sena minister requesting anonymity said, “The Shiv Sena is faced with a dilemma. If it joins the Congress and the NCP on the floor of the assembly and council on the farmers’ issue, the larger question that would be raised is, why does it continue in the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra.

The Sena leadership has given clear directives to its members not to join the Congress and the NCP.”

