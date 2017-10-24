Opposition plans joint protests on note ban anniversary

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

Ahead of elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Opposition is drawing up plans to corner the BJP government by reviving the issues of demonetisation and the hardships people had to face, and linking it to GST implementation and the economic slowdown. The occasion will be the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8.

As many as 17 parties are planning to hold coordinated nationwide protests on and around November 8, but questions remained on whether the NCP, which had skipped a meeting of the united opposition last time in August, will be part of the joint campaign. The Left parties have conveyed that they have already chalked out independent protest plans in the last week of October and first two weeks of November.

At the first meeting of the coordination committee of opposition parties, held at Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad’s parliament chamber on Monday, a proposal of parties organising coordinated protests on November 8 was discussed. There were differences on opinion on whether the day should be called ‘black day’. The Congress has already decided to observe it as a ‘black day’.

Those who attended the meeting included Derek O’Brien (TMC), D Raja (CPI), Kanimozhi (DMK), Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP) and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav. SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav could not attend the meeting though he was invited.

The final contours of the agitation will be announced Tuesday, which will be a sneak peek into the opposition’s plan for the upcoming winter session.

It was also decided that the parties would take a united stand against the possible disqualification of JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar from Rajya Sabha.

RJD to hold public meetings across Bihar

Patna: In a bid to keep the heat on the NDA government in the run up to Gujarat Assembly polls, the RJD has planned to organise a public meeting on November 8 in all 38 Bihar district headquarters to mark the anniversary of demonetisation. RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that during these public meetings, they will tell people about the “negative impacts of demonetisation” and how the entire exercise “done without any preparation” led to hardships and “caused over 300 deaths”. ENS

