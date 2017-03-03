Congress stages walkout over murder

Members of the Opposition Congress party staged a walkout in the Gujarat Assembly Thursday after their demands for an “immediate” discussion on the murder of a Dalit Sarpanch in Amreli district was turned down. The sarpanch of Varasda village was stabbed to death over an old electoral dispute on February 28.

When the Question Hour ended, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil stood up and demanded a discussion on the murder. Speaker Ramanlal Vora said, “It is a sensitive subject. The minister Atmaram Parmar (social justice and empowerment minister) has not accepted the request, nor do we have a zero hour. A request of Sailesh Parmar has been accepted under Rule 116 (of the assembly).”

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who was present in the House, said, “The government is ready for a discussion on this subject. The issue will be discussed in detail when it comes up under 116.” In response, Shaktisinh Gohil stood up and alleged, “this is a serious issue — a son of an office-bearer of your party is involved.”