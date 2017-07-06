Opposition party leaders to meet on July 11 to discuss Vice-Presidential election

(Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Leaders of Opposition parties will meet on July 11 to discuss the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled on August 5. Filing of nominations began on July 4 with the Election Commission issuing a notification. Neither the NDA nor the UPA has nominated a candidate yet. After serving two consecutive terms, the incumbent VP Hamid Ansari is scheduled to finish his term on August 10.

The nominations will need to be submitted by July 18, followed by scrutiny the next day and the last date to withdraw from the election is July 21. The polling and the counting of votes will take place on August 5.

Unlike the election of a President, the Vice President would be elected by the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha totaling up to 790 members. A Vice-Presidential candidate requires at least 20 promoters and 20 seconders as members of Parliament to be accepted for the election.

In the Presidential election scheduled for July 17, NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind, a former Governor of Bihar, will face off against Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker. Kumar was nominated by the Congress and has the backing of parties like the RJD, TMC, SP and BSP.

