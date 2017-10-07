Opposition party in Puducherry Assembly, AIADMK urges Centre to recall Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Opposition AIADMK on Saturday urged the Home Ministry intervene immediately and recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for ‘disrupting smooth working of the government by levelling charges on various issues. The party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters in Puducherry that Bedi had been visiting hospitals without ensuring follow up action to raise the number of beds for patients admitted for treatment of dengue.

She had also been coming out with challenges to the elected government, which only dislocates the working of the government as officers were unsure of whose instructions they should respond to, he said.

Anbalagan suggested that the Centre also keep the ministry in suspended animation for six months so that deficiencies in the administration,if any, could be rectified.

Though both the Lt Governor and elected ministry should work in tandem to combat public health issues like dengue,they have been `unfortunately functioning separately causing dislocation in working of the administrative machinery, he said.

