Opposition parties to observe note ban anniversary as ‘Black Day’

Opposition parties will observe November 8, the first anniversary of the announcement of demonetisation, as Black Day. The announcement was made by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Tuesday. Flanked by Sharad Yadav of the breakaway faction of the Janata Dal (United) and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, Azad said, “Each party will try to give a regional name to observe this as Black Day.”

A total of 18 parties are likely to participate in the simultaneous protest programme, but their inability to forge a greater unity on the issue underlines their inherent contradictions. “Joint possible kahan hai (where is the possibility of a joint protest)?” Azad said when the media persistently sought to know why the Opposition could not put up a combined show. “We are one,” he insisted, adding that parties could stage common or separate protests. “Since opposition leaders from all parties, including regional, cannot be in Delhi, the coordination committee has decided to hold protests at every state headquarters. Our purpose is to show our unity,” he said.

Sources said that many parties that were opposed to the BJP at the Centre were also competing with one another for political space in the states. O’Brien announced that the Trinamool would observe November 8 as Kalo Dibas in West Bengal. The Left parties obviously could not go along the Trinamool. They have convened a meeting here for Wednesday to chalk out their own programme. An announcement is likely after the meeting. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told The Indian Express: “This has happened in the past as well. This has happened even when the UPA was in power, when there was a big nationwide hartal. A call was given for a bandh against a rise in the price of petrol. The called for a strike for the same day. The Left parties also gave a call for a strike for the same day. We call it ‘march separately, strike together’ in our parlance.”

When contacted, a senior NCP leader said, “We are very much with them. We are with the Opposition.” The 18-party group has formed a seven-member coordination committee comprising leaders of the Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, DMK, the Left and the breakaway JD(U) faction for a fight against the BJP. The coordination committee, which had met on Monday at Parliament House, had authorised Azad to talk to other parties and finalise the protest plan for November 8.

