Opposition parties should back ‘UP ka laal’ Ram Nath Kovind: CM Yogi Adityanath

BJP workers celebrate in Lucknow after Kovind’s name was announced as NDA’s presidential candidate on Monday. (PTI) BJP workers celebrate in Lucknow after Kovind’s name was announced as NDA’s presidential candidate on Monday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the decision to name “UP ka laal” Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s candidate for President an honour for the state’s 22 crore people as well as the Dalit community in the entire country. Adityanath also urged all political parties to look beyond “party politics” and support his candidature.

Referring to Kovind as “UP ka lal”, who belongs to “Dalit Samaj” and comes from “atyant gareeb parivar” (very poor family) of a village in UP — he was born in Kanpur Dehat district – Adityanath said, “It is a matter of delight for us that Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, as well as the NDA, has chosen Ram Nath Kovind as candidate for the post of the President. While it is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh, at the same time the Prime Minister has given importance to the Dalit community by selecting him for the top post.”

UP had recently seen violence between Dalit and Thakur communities in Saharanpur.

Stating that the move has led to “nayi samudayik chetna ka jagran” (new awakening of community feeling) across the country, Adityanath made an appeal to all political parties — “personally” as well as “from the level of the government” as the chief minister – to support Kovind’s candidature.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App