Opposition parties question tax panel’s order on immunity, seek probe

Opposition parties on Thursday questioned the grant of immunity from prosecution and penalty by the Income Tax Settlement Commission to Sahara India, after “diaries” listing alleged pay-offs to politicians were recovered during I-T raids at its premises, and sought a probe into the matter.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that a condemnable attempt had been made to brush the documents of Sahara under the carpet.

“This shows that the Prime Minister is very impatient over these papers and the charges of bribes found in them, and wants to suppress it. Otherwise what was the haste for the Income Tax Settlement Commission to dismiss within three appearances the findings of the Income Tax Department, which, using the powers of the court, had found all the evidence worth investigation. It was done so that when the case comes before the court, it can be said that all these things have already been dismissed,” he said. “Modiji, tell the nation directly whether you took money from Sahara and Birla groups or not, and if you have not taken money why are you afraid of an investigation? It is not Rahul Gandhi but the entire nation that is seeking an answer from the Prime Minister,” he added.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Immunity for Sahara or immunity for Modiji? If your conscience is clear Modiji why fear investigation?”

The CPI asked how the Income Tax Settlement Commission had come to the understanding that the papers recovered during the raids were loose sheets and did not have evidentiary value. “What is the justification they (ITSC) have given, we don’t know… Income Tax authorities should tell us whether these papers were authenticated by Income Tax officials or not… there ends the matter,” said CPI leader D Raja.

“There should be a high-level investigation into the Sahara papers and Birla diaries. Because they contain date of payment, place of payment, person to whom the payment was made… such details are all there. They are all in public domain. There are several questions that need to be answered. It is a case that deserves high-level investigation,” he added.