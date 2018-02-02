Opposition parties’ meet: Congress seeks unity on national issues, says delink it from state differences

Top leaders at the Opposition meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Anil Sharma Top leaders at the Opposition meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Anil Sharma

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday once again brought together a host of opposition parties, reclaiming the Congress’s role as the pivot of anti-BJP opposition unity, and asked the 17 parties to adopt a common approach and strategy both inside and outside Parliament. The parties decided to forge unity on issues of national importance to take on the BJP government and delink national issues from “conflicts” among parties in states.

Hours before the meeting, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had a one-on-one meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The meeting came days after Pawar convened a meeting of some opposition parties at his residence during which Congress leaders deftly put it across that Sonia will soon chair a meeting of opposition parties, signaling that the Congress is still the pivot of the opposition and dispelling any apprehension that Pawar could have about dealing with Rahul.

Sources said there was no discussion over a CPM proposal to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra although the Congress and CPM had been saying that they were discussing the matter with other parties. There was a mention of the crisis in the judiciary and the parties felt “the undermining of constitutional institutions” was a matter of concern and should be raised and discussed in Parliament.

In fact, Sonia in her opening address set the tone for the discussion mentioning a host of issues on which she said “we have to work together”. Sonia told the leaders of the 17 parties that they should be very careful about the “ideology of hate”. Both Sonia and Rahul had been using this phraseology to attack the BJP.

Sonia then flagged issues such as incidents of violence across caste and communities, undermining of constitutional institutions, government using Aadhaar as a tool to breach privacy, the “precarious” economic health of the country, unemployment and price rise. According to Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, she told them that “we should altogether adopt a common approach and strategy both inside and outside Parliament”.

Rahul and Sonia are learnt to stressed that the contradictions among some of the parties when it comes to states will be there and that should be decoupled from efforts to remain together at the national level on the basis of issues.

“There will be conflicts in states… it is natural that every political party has interests in some state or other….That can be resolved through consensus,” Azad said. There can be and should be consensus on national issues, he added. Rahul told the meeting that differences among parties in states can be taken up and resolved as and when they crop up.

This is the first time Sonia led an opposition meet after handing over the baton of Congress president to her son. Leaders of various opposition parties congratulated Sonia and Rahul for the Congress’s victory in Rajasthan bypolls and for making a good beginning.

Those who attended the meeting included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, CPI national secretary D Raja, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav and CPI-M’s Mohammed Salim and T K Rangarajan. The BSP, which had been part of such opposition consultations, was conspicuously missing.

